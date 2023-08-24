Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is reportedly one of the fringe players that the Premier League club need to get "off the books after a summer of spending" in a boost to Middlesbrough, Millwall, QPR and West Bromwich Albion's hopes of signing the 28-year-old.

That's according to Aaron Stokes from Chronicle Live, who has claimed Hayden's exit has been signposted since Eddie Howe was appointed at St James' Park in 2021.

Isaac Hayden transfer latest

Earlier this week, Football Insider reported that Hayden was attracting attention from Championship clubs ahead of the end of the transfer window.

The midfielder spent last season on loan in the second tier with Norwich City but bar a few glimpses of his quality, struggled to make much of an impact in what was a disappointing campaign at Carrow Road - with his injury and fitness issues a key factor.

Even so, he appears to have no shortage of suitors as it is said he is a top target for Boro, Millwall, QPR, and West Brom - all of whom have registered their interest.

The report claims that Hayden has been frozen out by Howe, who has made it clear he is not part of his plans, forced him to train away from the first team, and made him available for transfer.

Newcastle United insight

The good news for the Championship clubs in pursuit of Hayden is that it seems he is one of the players that the Premier League club need to shift before the window closes.

Reports have indicated that he's been made available for transfer but Stokes of Chronicle Live has indicated that the situation may be a little more desperate than that for the Mags.

He explained: "The writing has been on the wall for Hayden ever since Howe took over in late 2021. The midfielder missed out on a place in Newcastle’s 25-man squad through injury and was shipped out on loan soon after.

"This time around, despite a handful of fans asking whether Hayden could still do a job as a squad player, Howe has had the former Arsenal man training with the youngsters. Newcastle also need to get fringe players off the books after a summer of spending and Hayden falls into that category."

What is Isaac Hayden's contract situation at Newcastle United?

The 28-year-old was given a new six-year contract in the summer of 2020, which means he still has three years left on his current deal at St James' Park.

According to Capology, Hayden is currently on wages of £22,000 per week.

What could Isaac Hayden cost?

Given the time remaining on his contract, Newcastle may well be keen to get a fee for the midfielder this summer but his fairly underwhelming spell at Norwich last season is not going to leave many of the Championship clubs that are keen ready spend much.

Given their need to move him on and the fact he's likely going to demand a decent salary in the second tier, it would not be a huge surprise if the North East club were willing to accept a nominal fee or even let him leave for free just to get him off the wage bill.