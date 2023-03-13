“Newcastle has to be his best option” – What next for Sheffield United star amidst mounting interest? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United attacker Iliman Ndiaye is once again attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per a report from The Sun, Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United are all keeping tabs on the 23-year-old at present, with it being reported that it is the Toffees who are currently pushing the hardest at the moment.

Ndiaye has netted 11 league goals and has provided a further seven assists in 35 appearances for the Blades as they chase down automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The Senegalese international was picked up by Sheffield United after an impressive stint with Boreham Wood and has continued to go from strength to strength.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Ndiaye and where would be the best destination for him, if any, when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business…

Billy Mulley

You cannot help but feel that remaining at Sheffield United would be a very good option if the Blades can secure promotion in what remains of this season.

He would almost be guaranteed to be an important part of Sheffield United going forwards and would be playing with individuals who he has built strong relationships with over the past year or so.

However, of the three clubs who are currently in pursuit of Ndiaye, it is Newcastle that stands out as the most attractive destination.

Of course, the club’s lofty ambitions mean that Ndiaye might not be guaranteed lots of game time initially, however, he comes with an incredibly high ceiling and could play his part in their exciting future.

Eddie Howe is a very good manager to work under too and you would back the former Bournemouth boss to get the very best out of a creative talent in Ndiaye.

Adam Jones

He needs to be given the chance to express himself, wherever he goes.

Accustomed to a team that plays at a high tempo at times and with real purpose going forward, he would perhaps benefit from joining a side that operates in a similar manner.

Paul Heckingbottom’s style has certainly improved him for the better – and the Senegal international needs to go somewhere where he’s appreciated just as much.

A switch to Everton could be tempting because the departure of Richarlison has left a big hole in their attack and Ndiaye could help to fill that.

At Newcastle, he could benefit from playing either alongside or behind Alexander Isak but it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe will choose a system that accommodates that.

The relegation scrap could determine where his best next destination for him though – because both Everton and West Ham could be relegated.

If they are, Newcastle has to be his best option because he’s Premier League-ready now.

Alfie Burns

In all honesty the clubs linked don’t jump off the page and scream ‘that’s the move for Ndiaye’.

Everton are in a bit of a mess at the moment and have been struggling to build for a couple of years now.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are flying and just don’t feel like the right fit to fulfil the game-time Ndiaye would require.

You could probably make a case for West Ham suiting the Senegal international, yet my gut-feeling is that he shouldn’t be in a rush to leave Bramall Lane if the Blades go up.

They are developing him so well at the moment and that shouldn’t be overlooked, particularly with no standout destinations.