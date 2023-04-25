This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League side to be linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth is making personal checks on the Rovers' youngster and recently watched him in action.

Nixon reports that Newcastle are in the market for emerging talent and that there are few better options than Wharton out there.

With the Newcastle links in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed a potential move to St James' Park for the young midfielder.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Adam Wharton is clearly a very talented young player and it seems inevitable that, in the future, he will play in the Premier League.

At just 18-years-old, though, there is obviously concern that this could all be coming too soon.

It will be up to Wharton and his representatives to decide what is better for his future - game time at Blackburn over the next season or two, or a move to the Premier League where, realistically, it's going to be tough to get minutes in the immediate future.

The ideal situation could be a move to Newcastle permanently with a loan back to Ewood Park, or another Championship side.

Declan Harte

Newcastle are chasing Champions League football, which will make them an attractive proposition for many players.

Wharton has had a breakthrough season with Blackburn and has caught the attention of multiple Premier League clubs.

However, despite impressing in the Championship, the 18-year-old will have a hard time earning regular minutes at St. James’ Park.

That makes this a difficult one to judge, as getting in at the club could be a great opportunity but he could find game time limited and may need to go back out on loan if he completes this deal.

Assurances should be sought on what the long-term pathway into the first team looks like before agreeing to a move, but this could be a really exciting next step if Newcastle can quash those concerns.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a very shrewd move by Newcastle if they are able to secure the services of Wharton this summer.

The midfielder has produced a host of promising performances for Blackburn in the Championship this season and unquestionably possesses the potential to thrive at the highest level in the future.

While Wharton may not necessarily be ready to play in the top-flight at this stage of his career, Newcastle should look at this piece of business as a long-term investment.

If they win the race for the 18-year-old’s signature, the Magpies may find it beneficial to loan him out to a team in the Championship for the 2023/24 campaign before integrating him into their first team plans.