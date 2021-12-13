Newcastle eye 30-y/o, Derby County man targeted, Liverpool want ace: The latest AFC Bournemouth transfer talking points

AFC Bournemouth are currently pressing ahead with their attempts to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Scott Parker has taken to the role like a duck to water and has instilled a confidence within the squad that saw the South Coast outfit remain unbeaten for a good chunk of the early season.

Currently sitting in second place, the task for the Cherries will be to harness the good form they have shown when moving into the new year.

January presents a big opportunity for Parker to assess the current state of his squad before putting plans into place for potential arrivals and departures.

Here, we take you through some of the latest Bournemouth transfer talking points as the window draws closer.

Newcastle eye 30-y/o

Cherries centre back Steve Cook is said to be a target for Newcastle United ahead of the new year, as per a recent report by The Sun.

Now managed by former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, the Magpies are said to view Cook as a back up alternative if they fail to complete a move for either James Tarkowski or Ben Mee.

The club captain has largely found himself out of favour at the Vitality Stadium and could be keen for a fresh start in the North East.

At present it does remain to be seen if the Cherries would be willing to entertain any offers for their skipper.

Derby County man targeted

Another player that is also said to be on Bournemouth’s radar is Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The Dutchman has also attracted the attention of the likes of Norwich City and Fulham, with all three aforementioned sides viewing him as a realistic option to pursue given Derby’s current predicament on and off the pitch.

Roos is set to be out of contract at Pride Park next summer and could be open to an early departure if an offer was forthcoming.

The Cherries would be looking for the former AFC Wimbledon loanee to provide competition for their current number one Mark Travers.

Liverpool want ace

Lloyd Kelly is currently on the radars of both Liverpool and Newcastle at present, as per a recent report by the Daily Mail.

The centre back has been in fine form for his side so far and has formed a solid partnership with Gary Cahill.

This has understandably led to sides higher up the pyramid taking an interest in his services ahead of the new year.

Kelly is another player that worked with Howe during the later’s time on the South Coast and could well be tempted by a move to the North East, whilst move players worth their salt would feel enticed by the prospect of playing for Liverpool.