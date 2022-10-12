Newcastle enter race for Sheffield United transfer target

Sheffield United could be scuppered in their attempts to sign Kilmarnock starlet Bobby Wales, with moneybags Premier League outfit Newcastle United now in the race for his signature.

The Blades were linked to the 17-year-old last week by Football Insider, with the report claiming that scouts have been watching the teenager for both his club’s youth side and also the Scotland national team, where he has been capped at under-18 level.

And whilst the South Yorkshire club were said to be plotting a move for the forward, they could now be gazumped by Eddie Howe’s team.

Per the Daily Record, the Magpies had scouts in attendance this week as Wales notched two assists in a B team clash for Killie – he is yet to make his first-team bow for the Scottish Premiership side although he notched a goal in a Scottish Challenge Cup match in August for the B team, and is tied down professionally until the summer of 2024.

Newcastle have already done a deal with Kilmarnock this year by bringing Charlie McArthur to St. James’ Park, and they could use their good relations to seal a deal for Wales ahead of any other interested parties.

The Verdict

Despite not yet making his senior debut, Wales seems like he’s making an impression in matches for Kilmarnock’s B team and also the under-18’s.

Sheffield United could do with extra fire-power for their respective sides, with Antwoine Hackford sidelined with a long-term knee injury and the fact they lost 17-year-old Will Lankshear, prolific last year for the Blades, to Tottenham Hotspur in August in a seven-figure deal.

It appears though if it’s a battle between them and Newcastle, then they’re likely going to get pipped.

There’s probably more chance of a senior breakthrough at Bramall Lane than in the North East, but Newcastle can offer Wales a lot more money you’d imagine than their Sheffield counterparts could.