Newcastle confirm interest as Everton launch move for £30m EFL star

Newcastle United have registered an interest in Ben Godfrey as the race for the Norwich City defender appears to step up a notch.

The Canaries will be looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season but they know that it will be tough going in this most congested of Championship campaigns.

Keeping their best players will be crucial to that, then, and Godfrey is one of them but it looks as though they are seriously going to have their resolve put to the test in the coming days and weeks of the window.

As per Laurie Whitwell on Twitter, the Magpies have now joined the race with the Yellows looking for £30m, whilst Everton have already launched a bid for the player:

Everton have made a bid of £20m plus £5m add-ons for Ben Godfrey. Expect it to be rejected as Norwich valuation is £30m. Newcastle have asked re price. Fulham interested. Personally think #MUFC could do worse than buy and loan out. Won’t happen. But he’s a real talent. #EFC #NUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 30, 2020

The Toffees might be a bit short in their figure, then, and it remains to be seen if they, or Newcastle, make a move for the player.

The Verdict

Godfrey is a fine defender and one that could perform at the top level for a number of seasons if the chance was right for him.

Playing for the likes of Everton or Newcastle would surely excite him but Norwich are a well-run club and financially, even in these current times, it appears they are not in desperate need of cash.

They can call the shots in terms of a hefty asking price, then, and we’ll have to see if anyone is willing to fork out.