Newcastle boss Eddie Howe makes Loris Karius revelation ahead of Man Utd EFL Cup final

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed he has no issues with Loris Karius’ fitness or form ahead of this Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Manchester United.

The German keeper looks set to start for the Magpies in this weekend’s clash, with Nick Pope suspended due to his red card versus Liverpool at the weekend, and Martin Dubravka cup-tied having featured for Man Utd themselves earlier in the competition.

Karius is yet to make a single appearance for the Magpies since initially joining the club back in September.

He did, however, recently extend his short-term contract with the club until the end of this season.

Clearly making a club debut in a cup final is a huge deal, but Howe’s comments suggest he is relaxed over the issue.

“I have been really impressed” Howe told reporters on Karius, via ChronicleLive.

“He is a very likeable character, very relaxed but focused in his training.

“He (Karius) hasn’t been routinely going to away games.

“We’ve mixed up who’s travelled as the third goalkeeper. He’s been training today. He’s ready to play.

“I’ve got no issues with his fitness or form.

“I will make contact with him, obviously, but I see him and speak with him every day, and, as I say, he’s trained very well.”

Newcastle v Man United is set for Sunday, 26th February at Wembley Stadium.

Kick off in the cup final is scheduled for 4:30PM UK time.

The Verdict

This is obviously going to be a huge talking point ahead of, during and potentially even after Sunday’s EFL Cup final.

Not only is it Karius’ club debut in a huge game, but given his previous experience in finals when at Liverpool and the errors he made during that game, supporters are bound to be slightly nervous.

Whether or not he is actually as relaxed as his comments suggest, Eddie Howe is certainly confident in his man ahead of Sunday.

Whatever happens during the match, you just hope that after the game, the talking is about the football and not Loris Karius.