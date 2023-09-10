Despite their indifferent last few years in the Championship where they have consistently finished in the bottom half of the table, if there's one thing that Birmingham City have showed that they are good at it is developing youth prospects.

The Blues seem to be prolific in bringing through wonderkids, even though the likes of Kristjaan Speakman, who played a significant part in some of the development of youngsters in recent years, have departed.

Of course, Jude Bellingham is the star player from the last few years having gone on to become an England international already, whilst the likes of George Hall, Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham - now at Sunderland - have all been heavily involved in the last 18 months.

The new crop of youngsters also have the chance to impress, including 16-year-old Romelle Donovan who has already been in first-team matchday squads.

One teenager who won't be a part of the Tom Wagner revolution at St Andrew's though is winger Trevan Sanusi.

Having been at the club since he was a small child though, spending the best part of 11 years as a part of their academy system, 16-year-old Sanusi has decided that his future lies elsewhere.

An England under-16 international, Sanusi was named on the bench for the final match of the 2022-23 Championship season against Sheffield United, having played and scored frequently for the club's under-21's at the back end of the campaign.

Sanusi didn't play against the Blades though and over the summer, the Daily Mail reported that he had turned down his scholarship with the club amid a whole host of interest, with Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham all wanting to snap him up.

And a few months later, it looks as though Sanusi has made his decision as Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the attacker has made the move to link up with Newcastle's under-18's and has been pictured in the black and white stripes of the Magpies.

What has Trevan Sanusi said following his Birmingham departure?

Before pictures of him in a Newcastle shirt emerged, Sanusi officially confirmed his exit from St Andrew's despite him turning down a two-year scholarship at the Blues earlier this summer being pretty common knowledge.

"It’s the end of a chapter," Sanusi wrote on Instagram.

"I want to take this opportunity to announce that I have decided to choose a new pathway in my development away from @bcfc.

"I want to thank all the staff, my teammates and supporters for their help throughout the last 11 years.

"I wish all the best for @bcfc and will be forever thankful."

Is Newcastle United a good move for Trevan Sanusi?

When it comes to playing first-team football as a youngster, Sanusi will have had a better prospect of that as a teenager at Birmingham.

The number of young players that have been given a chance at the Blues in the last few years is testament to the good coaching at the club and Sanusi will have probably continued to develop in a good way.

However, the riches of the Premier League have clearly tempted him to make the move to Newcastle, but unless he does something exceptional at developmental level then it'll probably be a few years before we see him in the first-team under Eddie Howe.

It's always a promising sign though when all the top English clubs are vying for your signature, but Sanusi now has a high reputation to uphold and he will now have to be patient.