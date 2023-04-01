Sheffield United start what is a massive April when they travel to take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon.

The Blades currently hold a three-point lead over Middlesbrough in the battle to finish second this season, whilst they also have a game in hand. As well as that, there’s the small matter of an FA Cup semi-final tie against Manchester City at Wembley on the horizon.

For Paul Heckingbottom’s side to be in this position, it shows there’s plenty of quality within the ranks. And, that’s evident by the speculation that surrounds so many of this Sheffield United squad.

The classy Iliman Ndiaye has plenty of admirers in the Premier League, Sander Berge is seemingly always on the radar of top-flight clubs, whilst FLW exclusively revealed that the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa are monitoring Anel Ahmedhodzic.

On one hand, it’s a positive that players are linked with big moves, as it shows a club has quality in their ranks, and that the team is doing well. Yet, for the Yorkshire club, it seems like a constant reminder of what’s awaiting if they fall short this season.

Put simply, the vultures are circling, and they’re ready to pounce if they don’t go up.

Even if the proposed takeover from Dozy Mmobuosi goes through, the reality is that Berge and Ndiaye are likely to move on, with their deals at Bramall Lane expiring in the summer of 2024. It may be a different story with Ahmedhodzic in terms of his contract, but the lure of a Newcastle or Villa could be too much.

Meanwhile, if the takeover doesn’t happen, it’s an inevitability that those players will leave, and you can probably add a few more onto the list if the Blades remain in the Championship.

Heckingbottom has done a fantastic job since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic, and he has got the best out of a good core group, which is why his side are dreaming of FA Cup glory and promotion. Should they secure a return to the top-flight, the boss would back this group to hold its own, with a few additions of course.

But, if they are beaten to second by Boro and suffer play-off heartbreak, a fire sale could be on the cards. There’s always a lot on the line when a side is pushing for promotion, and that’s certainly the case with Sheffield United.

Another year in the Championship will have a huge knock-on effect on the club for the years to come, as players that the fans have grown to love will depart, and a rebuild will be required. The Ahmedhodzic transfer link was the latest reminder of just how high the stakes are for Sheffield United in this promotion race.