There's set to be plenty of change at Swansea City this coming summer as the South Wales outfit look to set to let head coach Russell Martin leave for Championship rivals Southampton.

Martin has been headhunted by the Saints to become their new boss, and it is believed that a £400,000 fee has been agreed for the ex-Scotland international defender's services, meaning that the hierarchy at the Swansea.com Stadium will soon be on the lookout for his successor.

It's not just Martin that Swansea have to be worried about departing though as some big clubs are tracking one of their young talents.

Per a report from the Daily Mail, Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle United, as well as Bayer Leverkusen of Germany, have been watching 20-year-old midfielder Azeem Abdulai, who has drawn comparisons to Jude Bellingham from scouts, according to the article.

Who is Azeem Abdulai?

Abdulai didn't come through the ranks at the Swansea youth setup - instead he was picked up from Leicester City in 2021 after departing the Foxes.

Born in Glasgow, Abdulai started his career at Celtic in 2012, spending nine years there before heading south of the border to Leicester.

A defender at both of those clubs, Abdulai has converted into a midfielder for Swansea and hasn't looked back, with his performances for the under-21's since being contracted catching the eye of not only Martin, who handed him a senior debut back in August in the EFL Cup, but also the Scotland youth setup as he has now been capped earlier this year at under-21 level.

Abdulai is still yet to make his league debut for Swansea but he was in Championship matchday squads three times in the 2021-22 season without coming off the bench.

What is Azeem Abdulai's situation at Swansea City?

Having been picked up by Swansea in 2021, Abdulai has progressed and in November 2022, he was rewarded for his efforts in the under-21's with a contract until the summer of 2025.

Swansea have the option to extend that by another year until 2026, meaning they are well protected when it comes to other clubs being interested in the Scotsman.

Whether they can hold onto him though and stop the midfielder's head being turned by bigger clubs both in England and overseas remains to be seen but the prospect of first-team football at Swansea next season could be a game-changer and could keep Abdulai happy at the club.