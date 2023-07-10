Fabrizio Romano has issued a key update in Newcastle United’s pursuit of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

It is expected that the winger will now depart the Championship side for the Magpies ahead of the new season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between the two clubs are set to continue in the next few days as they look to iron out the details of the deal.

The 25-year-old has accepted a move to St. James’ Park and now the two clubs must come to an agreement on the size and structure of the fee involved.

It is hoped that an agreement can be reached within the coming days, with this week now being seen as key for completing the move.

How much is Harvey Barnes’ valuation?

It has been reported that Newcastle are set to open negotiations with a £25 million bid for the forward.

Leicester had previously set a valuation closer to the £60 million mark, but that is now looking an unrealistic target for the Foxes, who have already sold James Maddison for £40 million this summer.

A more realistic valuation of Barnes was placed at £40 million, but it remains to be seen whether the club will be able to negotiate a deal worth that much.

Maddison was sold at what many considered a cut-rate price, but the playmaker had just one year left on his current contract before departing for Spurs.

Meanwhile, Leicester have no such issues with Barnes which gives them more leverage in their negotiations with prospective clubs this summer.

The England international still has two-years left on his contract, and so are in no rush to cash-in on interest in his services this window.

However, Barnes will be keen to make the move back to the Premier League given he is a top flight calibre player.

Why has Harvey Barnes chosen a move to Newcastle United?

Barnes had interest from multiple clubs this summer, but has taken a step closer to joining Eddie Howe’s side in recent days.

The likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham had all been linked with the Leicester academy graduate in recent weeks.

But it is believed that the opportunity to join the project at St. James’ Park has swayed Barnes towards a move north.

The 25-year-old is reportedly keen to work with Howe, who has overseen Champions League qualification with the club for next season.

Will Harvey Barnes be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Barnes would make for an excellent addition to almost any Premier League side, with the winger now having five years experience in the top flight.

Barnes contributed 13 goals last season as the Foxes were relegated, highlighting his own attacking prowess.

The winger will be a natural fit in Howe’s side and should be a consistent starter for the team in both the Premier League and in Europe.

Newcastle will again be aiming for a top four finish, which makes them an enticing destination for prospective new signings, having already seen Sandro Tonali arrive from AC Milan this summer.