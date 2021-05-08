Newcastle and West Ham told how much it’ll cost to sign 29-goal EFL striker

It will cost more than £20 million to sign Newcastle United and West Ham United target Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Armstrong capped off a fantastic season with a hat-trick against Birmingham City today, taking his goal tally for the 2020/21 campaign to 29.

Keeping hold of the 24-year-old may prove difficult for Rovers when the transfer window opens, with Newcastle and West Ham among the sides understood to be interested in the Championship marksman.

Armstrong only has a year left on his current contract at Ewood Park, meaning that the North West club will be forced to listen to offers or face losing him for free next summer.

Even so, it appears it is not going to be cheap to prize him away from Blackburn when the window opens.

According to Nixon, it will cost more than £20 million to sign the 29-goal striker should a side move for him in the summer.

Armstrong joined Blackburn from Newcastle for a nominal fee back in 2018 and has now fired in 64 goals for the Championship club, including 46 across the past two seasons.

The Verdict

This should come as no surprise to the sides interested in Armstrong ahead of the summer window.

The 24-year-old has been in fantastic form this season and deserves a chance to prove himself in the top tier.

Ivan Toney is the in-demand striker in the Championship at the moment but Armstrong is likely to be popular this summer, particularly given his current contract situation.

It’s a transfer saga worth watching ahead of the summer.