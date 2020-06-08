Newcastle and West Ham dealt potential blow in pursuit of 12-goal EFL ace

Queens Park Rangers’ valuation of Ebere Eze could be prove to be a “stumbling block” for the likes of West Ham United and Newcastle United this summer.

The 21-year-old has recently been linked with moves away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, after another hugely impressive campaign for QPR in the Championship.

Eze has scored 12 goals and chipped in with eight assists for Mark Warburton’s side, and has established himself as one of the most exciting players in the division after a number of eye-catching displays.

The attacking midfielder is bound to attract plenty of interest this summer, with Newcastle and West Ham both being credited with an interest in the London-born playmaker.

The Daily Mail, though, claim that the £20m-rated midfielder’s price tag could prove to be a “stumbling block” for the Magpies and the Hammers this summer, as they attempt to lure Eze away from West London.

Eze’s contract at QPR expires next year, so it will be interesting to see whether they look to cash in this summer, or snub interest and potentially run the risk of losing him for free next summer.

QPR sit 13th in the Championship table, six points off the play-offs ahead of the final nine games of the season.

The Verdict

I can’t see QPR keeping hold of Eze this summer, especially because they look set to stay in the Championship for another year.

Eze is a huge talent who is worth so much to the West London club, but snubbing interest this summer and letting his contract run down even more would be a massive risk.

There will be some QPR fans who will be open to selling Eze this summer, but only for the right place, so they need to stand strong and be smart in the transfer market this summer.