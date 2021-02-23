Newcastle and West Brom among clubs eyeing EFL teenager

Burnley, Newcastle United, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion are all monitoring Cardiff City teenager Kieron Evans, according to a report from WalesOnline.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Bluebirds academy and is yet to make his debut for the first-team but has been a key man for Steve Morrison’s U23s this term and scored against Bristol City U23s today.

Evans is understood to be highly-rated at Cardiff but it seems there is outside interest as well.

According to WalesOnline, a string of Premier League clubs – including Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield United, and West Brom – have been actively monitoring him and their interest has intensified recently.

The report claims that Cardiff have no desire to see the in-demand attacker leave and that he could be the next young player to be handed a debut by Mick McCarthy.

Both Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies have been regularly part of matchday squads under McCarthy, with the former getting a chance against Coventry City, and Evans will be hopeful of following in their footsteps.

The versatile teenager is capable of playing in attacking midfield or out on the wing.

The Verdict

It seems Evans has caused quite a stir among top-flight clubs, with the likes of Newcastle and West Brom monitoring him.

Cardiff have done a great job of giving young players a chance this season and that may benefit them when it comes to the 19-year-old, who may feel his development would benefit from staying at a club that will likely offer him first-team opportunities.

This could be one to watch moving forward.