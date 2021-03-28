Newcastle and QPR action revealed after Sunderland win in South West

Newcastle United and QPR sent scouts to watch the League One tie between Sunderland and Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light yesterday, according to a report from the Sunderland Echo.

Lee Johnson’s side continued their excellent run of recent form by beating the South West club on their home ground yesterday, meaning they kept pace with the top two.

It was a cagey and scrappy game at times with Aiden O’Brien’s 39th-minute goal proving the difference and ensuring the points went back to the North East with the Black Cats.

Though fans are not yet back inside stadiums, the two League One outfits did have an audience of sorts.

A report from the Sunderland Echo has revealed that scouts from Newcastle, QPR, Luton Town, and other clubs were present to take in yesterday’s game.

There is a suggestion that Rovers 20-year-old Pablo Martinez could be the target of their interest, while there has been a fair bit of transfer talk regarding Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson recently as well.

The Verdict

It seems a number of clubs, including Newcastle, QPR, and Luton, are running the rule over players at either Sunderland or Rovers.

That’s no huge surprise given the summer transfer window is approaching and there were talented players on show, though Martinez was not included in the Rovers squad at all.

Black Cats supporters will likely be hoping that the Newcastle interest in yesterday’s game doesn’t lead to one of their places joining their local rivals, though given how impressive Sanderson has been recently it would make sense if he was the man the scouts were interested in.