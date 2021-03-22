Newcastle and Man United circling EFL player after breakthrough season

Newcastle United and Manchester United are keeping tabs on young Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin, according to a report from The Sun.

The 20-year-old has featured 20 times in League One this season, sharing keeping responsibilities with Chelsea Loanee Nathan Baxter but seems to be in possession of the number one jersey at the moment.

The Accrington academy graduate certainly seems to be turning some heads outside of the North West club and has caught the eye of two Premier League clubs.

The Sun has reported that both Newcastle and Man United have run the rule over Savin in their respective searches for bright young talent.

It is understood that the Magpies top scout Mick Tait assessed the 6ft 4in shot-stopper last week, while Tony Coton – the Old Trafford outfit’s chief goalkeeping scout – has also been watching the 20-year-old.

With Savin’s current deal set to run until 2023, Stanley should be in a strong negotiating position if either club’s interest turns into an offer this summer – though keeping hold of him once his head has been turned by the prospect of a top flight move seems unlikely.

The Verdict

Savin has certainly had an impressive season and looks to have cemented his place as Accrington’s number one at the moment.

It seems he could well be on the move in the summer, however, with two big Premier League clubs keen.

While it may be frustrating for the League One outfit to lose a player of his potential, club figures may well be licking their lips and viewing this as an opportunity to cash in.

A deal that sees the 20-year-old loaned back to his current club would seem to work well for all parties involved.