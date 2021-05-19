Newcastle and Crystal Palace interested in 19-goal League One man

Hull City striker Mallik Wilks has emerged as a summer transfer target for Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Wilks enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Hull this season, scoring 19 goals and providing eight assists in 44 league appearances to help the Tigers secure promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Now it seems as though Wilks’ contribution to that success, is starting to attract a significant amount of interest in the striker.

According to this latest update, both Newcastle and Palace are planning to make a move to sign the 22-year-old once the transfer market reopens.

It is thought that both clubs are keen to add a centre forward to their ranks this summer, with Wilks capable of playing anywhere along the attacking line.

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on Wilks’ contract with Hull, although the Tigers do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at The KCOM Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

This could well be a decent signing for one of these two sides.

Wilks has been very impressive for Hull this season, playing a key role in the club’s promotion, demonstrating his ability in front of goal in the process.

As a result, you do feel as though Wilks could be a useful signing for Newcastle or Palace, given he knows where the net is, and at 22-years-old, has plenty of time to develop into an effective Premier League player, meaning he could be an asset for some years to come.

Indeed, you also feel that as Premier League clubs, Newcastle and Palace ought to be capable of funding this deal, and figure as an appealing destination for Wilks, meaning they ought to be confident of completing this signing should they wish to do so.