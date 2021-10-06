New York Red Bulls manager delivers verdict on Stoke City loanee

New York Red Bulls manager Gerhard Struber has labelled Stoke City loanee Tom Edwards as a “machine,” via quotes sourced from StokeonTrent Live.

The 22-year-old, who joined the MLS outfit on loan in January this year, has featured 22 times for the MLS outfit since his move nine months ago.

The young defender has proven to be a versatile option for Struber to have at his disposal, possessing the ability to operate at right-back, centre-back, and even as a holding midfielder.

Edwards, who has played Premier League football with The Potters, spent half of last season out on loan with Fleetwood Town, making 11 appearances up until the new year.

Speaking to StokeonTrent Live about Edwards’ progress at New York Red Bulls and his desire to get back to playing after injury, the former Barnsley boss has said: “Tom is a machine,” he said. “When Tom goes out with injury normally he has something. He is a machine from England and normally he doesn’t feel pain.

“I don’t know what went on against Cincinnati, it was a surprise for me, but he will be 100 per cent ready for the weekend.”

The verdict

Edwards is gaining invaluable experience in the MLS, and whilst he is approaching the stage of his career where he will be wanting to play regular first-team football with the Championship side, his time in America will only bolster his chances for selection when he returns.

To hear Struber praising him in this way will certainly excite Stoke fans. The Potters have built a fully functional and strong defensive backline with young players this season, and Edwards could be the latest talented youngster to play under Michael O’Neill.

Proving to be competent defensively, Edwards also provides an attacking outlet, making him an excellent prospect in the right-back position.