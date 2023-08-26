Highlights Leicester City have made good additions to their squad in the transfer window but still need three or four more players.

The club prioritizes signing new wingers, with deals for Yunus Akgün and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku being considered.

Leicester also needs to be prepared to replace players who may leave, including Timothy Castagne and Victor Kristiansen. It will be a busy week for the club.

Leicester City have enjoyed a dream start to life back in the Championship but despite having a successful window, there are still more additions needed at the King Power Stadium.

Enzo Maresca's new side have added to their squad well. Harry Winks and Conor Coady were both purchased from Premier League clubs, Cesare Casadei and Callum Doyle were added on loan, whilst Stephy Mavididi and Mads Hermansen have jetted in from abroad.

The Foxes made a strong start in the second tier. They dispatched Coventry City on the opening day, Huddersfield Town the following week, and then Cardiff City at home. As well as this, progression in the Carabao Cup was earned. Leicester strolled to victory against Burton Albion, and have set up a tie against Tranmere Rovers.

Despite the club's flawless start, manager, Maresca still wants "three or four" new additions, according to Leicestershire Live. So what do Leicester need to do in the final week of the window, to ensure that it is looked upon as a huge success?

New wingers

Leicester have not been subtle about their winger wishlist.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City have completed a deal for Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgün, who the club value highly. The 23-year-old Turk will initially join on loan, but if he appears 25 times in blue this season, then the wideman must be purchased for €10 million (£8.6m).

Recently, minutes have been hard to come by for Akgün, who only started on ten occasions in Turkey last term. However, in 2021/22, when he played triple that, the Galatasaray man netted eight and assisted nine.

Maresca and his backroom staff are also considering a move for Sporting CP youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, according to the Daily Mail. The deal would again consist of an initial loan move, but this time, would include an option to buy the player, instead of an appearance-based obligation.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian international has played 25 times for the Portuguese outfit, scoring twice in senior football.

If it is not one of those two, you do feel we could see the Foxes make a late move for someone else as winger is clearly a position that Maresca wants to bolster.

Source replacements

There are a number of rumoured outgoings that may take place between now and the transfer deadline on September 1st, so Leicester need to be ready to replace assets at short notice.

Timothy Castagne looks to be one of the closest to the exit door. The Belgian is in advanced talks with Fulham, according to Leicestershire Live.

Fellow full-back Victor Kristiansen could leave the Foxes even sooner, with Romano confirming that the Dane is having a medical at Italian side Bologna. The deal is set to be a loan that includes an option to buy.

Furthermore, striking duo Kelechi Iheanacho, Crystal Palace's top striking target and Patson Daka, who is being chased by Bournemouth, also look to have plotted futures away from the King Power Stadium.

Whilst keeping these players seems a lot easier, it looks far less likely - meaning replacements will have to be readied by Maresca.

There is one thing that is guaranteed though; it is going to be a busy week at Leicester.