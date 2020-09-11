New Wigan manager set to be in post by tomorrow

John Sheridan will be revealed as the new Wigan Athletic manager tomorrow as the Latics look to try and get the League One season off to a good start this weekend.

The Latics were controversially relegated from the Championship last season after being put into administration and since we have seen their first-team squad utterly torn apart.

It’ll be a completely new-look Wigan team to play Ipswich on Sunday afternoon, then, and a new manager will be in place after Paul Cook’s exit earlier this summer.

Only a few days ago, it looked as though Simon Grayson was going to be on his way in but now, as per Alan Nixon on Twitter, John Sheridan is on his way and is likely to be confirmed tomorrow ahead of the game the day after:

Wigan. John Sheridan will be in tomorrow. Whirlwind few days. Length of stay could be ‘a couple of weeks to a couple of years’ … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 11, 2020

The Verdict

It’s certainly been a dramatic few days at Wigan, in keeping with the last few months, but it does look as though they have got in their new manager.

What Sheridan is able to do remains to be seen with a squad that has undergone huge changes and you certainly have to feel sorry for Latics fans after what has happened to their club.

Let’s hope they have a good season, then, though it really does remain to be seen if they will.