Highlights West Brom's financial difficulties have hindered their ability to compete with promotion rivals and prompted the sale of key players.

There has been progress in owner Guochuan Lai's attempts to sell the club, with three parties interested in purchasing it.

If a takeover is not agreed by the end of the year, West Brom may be forced to sell key players, risking their Premier League aspirations and top six hopes. Under new ownership, the squad has the potential to achieve success this season.

West Brom’s takeover situation has become a pressing matter that will have supporters hoping for a swift solution.

Current owner Guochuan Lai has overseen financial difficulty for the Baggies which has made it difficult for the club to compete with their promotion rivals.

Carlos Corberan was unable to spend as much as the teams around them last summer in order to improve his first team squad.

Club captain Dara O’Shea was sold for £7 million, despite having a release clause valued at £8 million, which is an indication of how desperate West Brom were to raise funds during the transfer market.

This has been much to the frustration of supporters, who want to see the team compete to their best ability without being hamstrung by the owners.

What is the latest West Brom takeover news?

It emerged earlier this week that there has been significant progress in Lai’s attempts to sell the club.

This will be music to fans’ ears, as they hope that this will signal a new era for Albion, one with much greater stability and spending power.

It is believed that there are three parties interested in purchasing the club, which has been valued at £60 million (including paying off a loan from MSD Holdings).

It is understood that all three potential bidders have strong links to the United States, which would further increase the number of English clubs owned by American businessmen.

Recent Championship clubs to be taken over by US-based funding include Huddersfield Town, Coventry City and Birmingham City.

While some may argue that the grass isn’t always greener, in this scenario there is a pretty high chance that the new owners will arrive and give the club a boost.

Birmingham saw the difference a more financially stable owner can bring.

Of course, their decision to bring Wayne Rooney in as manager instead of the popular John Eustace may serve as a warning to Corberan, but otherwise they have invested in improving the first team squad at St. Andrew’s.

The Sky Blues have struggled to match the heights they hit last season, when they reached the play-off final, but that hasn’t been for a lack of trying, with big signings made last summer following the departures of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres.

The deal to sign Ellis Simms for £8 million was a signal of their intent to compete in this division.

Can West Brom fight for promotion under new ownership?

Corberan has overseen a positive start to the new campaign, with the team sitting seventh in the Championship table, with only goal difference keeping them out of the play-off places.

But if a takeover is not agreed by the end of the new year, then the Baggies risk having to sell key players in order to balance the books.

This would be a disaster, and could derail their Premier League aspirations.

This highlights just how important a sale agreement being reached by January is to the club, as losing talents like John Swift, Jed Wallace or Brandon Thomas-Asante could be catastrophic, as teams will be circling if they see an opportunity.

If a deal can be agreed, then Corberan should be able to keep this squad together, at the very least, which would be a boost to their top six hopes.

If one or two more additions could even be made, then West Brom will be all the better for it.

There is stiff competition at the top of the table this year, but under the right owners then this Albion squad has the potential to go all the way this season.