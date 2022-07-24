New West Brom recruit sends clear message ahead of Championship opener

Okay Yokuslu has made it clear that he expects West Brom to be pushing for promotion this season as he sealed a return to the club.

The popular midfielder agreed a three-year contract at The Hawthorns after a successful loan spell a few years ago when the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League.

The Turkish international was appreciated by the support because of his mentality and aggression on the pitch, and he told Birmingham Live that he is desperate for success and helping Albion back to the top-flight after his move was announced.

“I accept that challenge. Actually, this is the only place I can accept that challenge, because I want to fight with the guys for this club.

“Hopefully we can celebrate with the whole club, the Baggies fans, and all the players. I’m really motivated and hopefully we can get promoted. I can give my word that I will give my best, and we will give our best, so hopefully we can be happy.”

Steve Bruce’s side begin their season with a tough game at Middlesbrough next weekend.

The verdict

This is exactly what West Brom fans will want to hear as they have a very talented squad now and they will certainly feel a top two finish is a realistic aim.

The fact they managed to convince Yokuslu to join, along with Jed Wallace and John Swift, shows Bruce is ambitious and you can be sure he’s expecting them to go up this season.

Now, it’s about delivering and the big test at Middlesbrough will be a good indication of where Albion are.

