New West Brom figure reacts after Carlos Corberan link-up

West Bromwich Albion have got to work shaping Carlos Corberan’s backroom staff following the Spaniard’s appointment at the Hawthorns.

Corberan has put pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half year deal with the Baggies, with his arrival at the club confirmed yesterday.

Work is already underway ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Sheffield United in the Championship, as Corberan aims to haul the Baggies up the table after a disastrous start to the campaign.

The club have also moved to confirm the make-up of Corberan’s backroom staff, which includes Jaime Monroy and Jorge Alarcon, who have worked with him at Leeds United and Huddersfield Town respectively, as well as at Olympiacos.

That pair join James Morrison and Gary Walsh in the first-team set-up.

Taking to Twitter to react to his arrival at Albion, Alarcon shared an image of himself in West Brom’s training kit on Twitter alongside a message reading: “New challenge @WBA. Let’s go.”

West Brom sit 23rd in the Championship table having picked up only two victories all season. They’ve drawn eight times in the opening 16 fixtures, which is more than any other side in the division with the exception of Burnley.

Saturday’s visit of Sheffield United is the first of four home fixtures Corberan has before the World Cup break in mid-November.

The Verdict

As you would’ve expected, Corberan has linked back up with a couple of faces from his past after taking the West Brom job.

The appointment of Alarcon is one that you had to expect, too, given he followed him from Huddersfield to Greece in the summer.

The 37-year-old is Corberan’s right-hand man and that pair enjoyed plenty of success at this level with Huddersfield last season.

West Brom fans will be hoping for more of the same at the Hawthorns.

