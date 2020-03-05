New update emerges in Jude Bellingham saga as Dortmund eye Birmingham City star

According to 90min.com, there has been no approach from Borussia Dortmund for Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham.

German newspaper Sport Bild reported earlier today that the German giants had agreed a fee for the Blues midfielder thought to be in the region of €30 million.

It now appears that the German side have not made an approach for the 16-year-old despite earlier reports.

Other clubs have been linked with the youngster, such as English side Manchester United and another huge German team in Bayern Munich.

Dortmund have a good history of signing younger players and trying to develop them into world-class footballers. They signed England international Jadon Sancho at a similar age, as well as Norwegian Erling Haaland in the last transfer window.

Bellingham is currently experiencing a breakthrough season at the club and has played in 31 games this Championship campaign, scoring four goals in the process.

The Verdict

Bellingham has been very good so far this season, and for a player who is just 16 it is amazing how comfortable he looks in a Championship side.

He’s become an integral part of Birmingham’s team and it would be a shame for the Midlands club to lose him so early in his career.

Dortmund would be an excellent side to join, and their record of bringing in youth players is one of the best around Europe.

Blues supporters will be delighted to read that there has been no approach as of yet, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be one in the future.