Diego Llorente will join Roma from Leeds United on a loan with no option to buy, whilst Rasmus Kristensen is likely to make the same move next week as well.

Roma to sign Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds

It’s no secret that the Italian giants have been in talks with the Whites over the players, with Llorente having spent the past six months in Rome as part of Jose Mourinho’s squad.

So, they were always going to consider a summer move for the Spaniard, but Leeds’ relegation to the Championship has changed the dynamics in terms of the negotiations.

But, after weeks of talks, it appears a breakthrough is now close, as Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that the two clubs are in advanced talks for Llorente to return to the Italian capital. Then, talks will resume for Danish international Kristensen.

“Roma and Leeds are sealing the agreement for Llorente. He’ll join Roma, but the formula has changed: it will be a simple loan - no option or obligation to buy. Next week, Roma and Leeds will also work to agree a simple loan deal for Kristensen.”

Llorente has a deal with the Whites until the summer of 2026, so he would be scheduled to return to the club next summer with two years on his contract. Meanwhile, former Salzburg man Kristensen is under contract at Elland Road until 2027.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Following their relegation, Leeds were always going to move players on this summer, and one of the priorities for the 49ers will be to reduce the wage bill - which these departures will do.

Some will understandably question why there is no option or obligation, as it does seem as though this is a much better deal for Roma. They’re picking up two international players and simply covering their wages.

For Daniel Farke though, it’s a real benefit to get this business done early, as it allows him to plan ahead for the new Championship season. Plus, he is inheriting a group that is well-stocked at right-back and centre-back.

With Cody Drameh and Luke Ayling available, Kristensen won’t be missed, whilst Charlie Cresswell is a welcome addition to the centre-back pool, which is well stocked. So, these players won’t be huge losses for the team as they push for promotion.

You can understand why the players are keen on the move, as it’s a great opportunity for them to play at a higher level and for a side that will be competing in Europe next season.

There’s sure to be plenty of activity at Leeds in the coming weeks, with a host of other players, including Wilfried Gnonto, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison having been linked with moves away. Farke is also going to want to bring his own signings in as he looks to make his mark on the team.

Leeds begin their Championship campaign with a home game against Cardiff City on August 6.