New twist detailed after Sheffield Wednesday player linked with Ipswich move

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass will not be leaving the Yorkshire club to join Ipswich Town in the summer and the Tractor Boys have not expressed an interest in a move, according to The Sheffield Star.

Reports emerged last week suggesting that Ipswich were keen on a move for the former Wigan man and would look to reunite him with new manager Paul Cook despite their chequered history.

The ex-Latics boss took charge of the club earlier this month, while it is understood a takeover could be imminent.

Even so, The Sheffield Star has reported that despite rumours to the contrary, Windass will be going nowhere and Ipswich are not interested in signing him at the moment.

After a break down in his relationship with Cook at Wigan, Windass joined Wednesday on loan last January before making the switch permanently in the summer.

The forward line has been a problem area for the Owls this term and the 27-year-old has proven a very useful option – adding a dynamism that few other forwards in the squad possess.

He’s found the net nine times and added two assists in his 41 appearances for Wednesday, hardly groundbreaking statistics but it’s worth remembering that the club have struggled for the majority of his time at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

This will likely be music to the ears of Wednesday fans.

Windass has proven a useful addition and shifting him in the summer would seem nonsensical given the club’s lack of forward quality.

He may well want to move if the Owls go down but given their well-publicised fallout, reuniting with Cook at Portman Road would seem an odd destination.