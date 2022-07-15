New twist comes to light in Callum O’Hare, Coventry City and Burnley transfer saga

Burnley‘s transfer chase for Coventry City star Callum O’Hare is set to continue, with the Clarets not yet meeting the asking price of the Sky Blues for the 24-year-old, according to CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner.

It comes after several news outlets have claimed that a deal is closing in on being done, with TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook first stating on Wednesday evening that a deal to take O’Hare to Turf Moor ‘appears to be moving’.

That has been followed up by The Mirror’s James Nursey, who believes that Vincent Kompany will finally land a deal for the ex-Aston Villa man next week.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Burnley facts?

1 of 25 Burnley play their home games at Turf Moor True False

However, a deal being closed for O’Hare may not be as close as anyone thinks.

That is because local Coventry reports indicate that whilst Burnley’s interest is quite clearly there, no fee has been agreed yet with Mark Robins’ side for his services, and therefore he will remain the club’s player until the Clarets submit an acceptable offer.

Turner has also stated that O’Hare has continued to train with Coventry’s squad as per usual this week, and that there is every chance that the attacking midfielder could feature in their pre-season friendly with Oxford United this weekend.

The Verdict

It’s going to take a hell of a lot of money to prize O’Hare away from Coventry City.

Despite his goal contributions record not exactly standing out, even at Championship level, the things that the 24-year-old can do with the ball means he’s worth a considerable amount.

Burnley clearly want technicians and players who can carry the ball in their attacking midfield spots, having already acquired Scott Twine this summer from MK Dons.

And whilst they appear very, very keen to secure O’Hare’s services, it’s pretty clear that Coventry will drive a hard bargain to get what they want – it could prove to be a very expensive deal indeed for the East Lancashire outfit.