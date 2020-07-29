New turn in Wigan tale over Cook exit

Alan Nixon has reported that Wigan’s administrators see Paul Cook as an asset to the club, and that could make for a stumbling block in terms of his exit.

The manager has been widely reported in the media in the last day or so as on the way out as Wigan head towards League One after a points deduction sent them down from the Championship.

Indeed, it has been reported that he has stepped down and resigned from the club, meaning no compensation would be due to Wigan as he’d be a free man.

However, the administrators’ job is to get every last penny into the club and, with a manager in demand as Cook is, they could get a decent fee in terms of compensation if a club had to take him away from the Latics:

Wigan. Major problem with Paul Cook exit. Admin see him as an asset. This is proving to be a bit different. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 29, 2020

The Verdict

It’s an odd situation. If Cook has already resigned then can the administrators manage to get any compensation?

It’s a legal and logistical headache but ultimately their job is to try and get money into the club and in a normal situation you would get compensation for a manager leaving if he didn’t resign. It’s a real head scratcher.