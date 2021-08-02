New transfer twist emerges in Sander Berge situation at Sheffield United amid Arsenal links

Italian top division side Napoli are confident of completing a deal for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the transfer window ends, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

As per the Italian newspaper, Luciano Spalletti’s side are ‘optimistic’ of striking an agreement for the Norwegian, despite the Blades reported to be demanding £35m for the midfielder with the 23-year-old still having three years left on his current deal.

Berge first joined Sheffield United back in January 2020 when they were flying high in the top half of the Premier League, arriving at Bramall Lane for a £22m fee from Belgian side Genk.

However, Slavisa Jokanovic’s have declined since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, dropping down to ninth in the 20219/20 campaign after competing for a spot in Europe for much of that season before finishing at the foot of the top-tier table back in May.

Now they are back in the Championship, the Norwegian is likely to leave South Yorkshire in the summer and has attracted interest from the likes of Napoli and fellow Italian sides Atalanta and Lazio, along with English top-tier outfits Arsenal and Aston Villa over the past few months.

In the Gazzetta dello Sport report, they state this transfer is ‘even more necessary’ for Napoli due to Diego Demme’s severe knee injury.

But with fellow central midfielder John Lundstram already leaving Bramall Lane on the expiration of his contract this summer, it’s currently unclear whether Berge will be allowed to depart without a replacement coming in first.

The Verdict:

Sheffield United have held firm with Berge throughout the window and it’s a tactic they should continue to employ considering his contract doesn’t run out until 2024, even if it’s just to get the best deal possible for them.

Even if this signing is completed at the end of the window, it would still allow Slavisa Jokanovic to re-invest some of that money into his playing squad in January if it’s needed and could be crucial if they want to win promotion back to the top flight.

The Blades look to be in pole position to get there, so Berge could potentially revive his career in South Yorkshire if he can guide them back to the top flight and then participate in one of the world’s best leagues once again.

Blades fans haven’t seen the best of the Norwegian since he arrived due to his injury troubles, so it would be disappointing if he left the club this summer without making a meaningful impact.

But with Covid-19’s effect on finances and their new status as a Championship side, Sheffield United’s board need to be willing to negotiate and compromise to secure their long-term stability.

The sale of Berge could help them with this.