Leeds United could allow midfielder Tyler Adams to leave the club on loan this summer, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest on Tyler Adams’ future?

It was revealed by the same site over the weekend that the Yorkshire club may find it hard to keep hold of Adams this summer, as he wants to continue playing at the highest level after Leeds’ relegation was confirmed.

Adams only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million. When he arrived he signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

Therefore, that puts the Whites in a good negotiating position, and it means they could demand a large fee to part ways with the 24-year-old.

As this is the case, Football Insider are reporting that well-placed sources have suggested that a loan deal this summer may be a solution, allowing him to have another strong season to keep his transfer value high.

Which teams are interested in Tyler Adams?

Since Leeds’ relegation was confirmed there has been a host of players linked to a host of sides and Adams is no different.

It’s been reported recently that Manchester United are one side that are monitoring Adams’ situation at Elland Road.

While the report from Football Insider has suggested that there at teams in the Bundesliga who are interested in Adams, as he weighs up a possible return to Germany.

Does Tyler Adams have a future at Leeds?

There is no doubt that Adams is a player who has a lot to offer and is only at the beginning of his career.

Leeds will have hoped that when they signed him, he would be a player that they would have on their books for some time, but with their relegation, it has cast doubt on the futures of many of their players.

Adams is no different, and while Leeds will be confident keeping him due to his contract, players want to play at the highest level possible, and Leeds can’t offer that at this moment, so if the club were to receive a decent transfer offer, they may have no choice but to sell.

But if not, it could be that the club looks to loan him out while they are in the Championship, in the hope they return to the Premier League next season and Adams can be a part of their squad again.