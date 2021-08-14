New timescale outlined in potential Swansea transfer agreement with Manchester United

Swansea City are expected to takes steps towards the loan signing of Manchester United defender Ethan Laird next week, a report from Wales Online has revealed.

Laird spent the second half of last season on loan with MK Dons, where he played under newly appointed Swansea manager Russell Martin, producing some impressive performances.

Following Martin’s arrival as new Swansea manager earlier this summer, it was reported that the Championship club are in talks over a loan deal for the right-back.

Martin himself has recently confirmed his desire to work with Laird again, and it now seems as though he may not be far away from a reunion with the 20-year-old.

According to this latest update, Swansea are expected to make progress on a deal for Laird next week, following their match at home to Sheffield United on Saturday night.

Can you get 22/22 on this Swansea City transfer quiz?

1 of 22 Which club did Swansea City sign Matt Grimes from? Exeter City Plymouth Argyle Bristol Rovers Swindon Town

So far this summer, Swansea have made five senior signings, with Kyle Joseph, Joel Piroe, Liam Walsh, Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes all joining the club on permanent deals.

The Verdict

This does seem to be an encouraging update from a Swansea City perspective you feel.

Despite the signings they have already made this summer, it does still seem as though they could benefit from some more additions before the window closes at the end of the month.

As a result, the fact they look set to make progress in their pursuit of Laird does seem promising, since it will be another signing ticked off in the club’s summer recruitment drive.

Indeed, the fact that Martin knows Laird well is also useful, both because the Swansea boss should be able to get the best out of him, and due to the fact that the defender will be familiar with the style that the new Swans boss is trying to implement at the club.