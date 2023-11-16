Highlights Sunderland's recruitment strategy of signing young promising players has been successful, leading to promotion and potential play-off qualification.

Alexander Aravena, a talented left-winger from Chile, could be a valuable addition to the team, providing depth and versatility in attack.

Sunderland's focus on recruiting young players not only improves their squad but also allows them to make profits through selling players at a higher price in the future.

Sunderland have been linked to yet another up-and-coming attacking player.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte have said that the Black Cats are one of a number of English and South American clubs who are keen on acquiring 21-year-old Alexander Aravena.

Ever since the new ownership model took over the running of Sunderland AFC in February 2021, the recruitment strategy has been clear: exclusively sign young promising players.

You can't say it hasn't worked. They've achieved promotion to the Championship, reached the play-offs last season, and look likely to do so again. They currently sit in the final play-off spot.

Championship table Pos P Points Sunderland 6th 16 26 West Brom 7th 16 26 Hull City 8th 16 26 Cardiff City 9th 16 24 Middlesbrough 10th 16 24 *table as of 15th November 2023

With the links to Aravena being made, it's clear to see that the plan that has been implemented by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori has no signs of slowing down with this modern way of running a football club.

Who is Alexander Aravena?

The Chilean international is a left-winger by trade, but he's recently been playing through the middle of a front three in his most recent fixtures for his country.

For his domestic club, Universidad Catolica, Aravena has been an explosive attacking threat.

The 21-year-old has provided 11 goals and four assists in 24 league appearances. He's scoring at a rate of once every 193 minutes, and he has a conversion rate of 19%, according to Sofascore.

Last season, during a loan spell with fellow top division side Nublense, Aravena got another 15 goal contributions, in the 2022 season.

Having seven caps for your country as a 21-year-old, who only turned that age just over two months ago, is seriously impressive.

Alexander Aravena would be a great signing for Sunderland

The left-winger would be a bit of an insurance option in the scenario that star attacker Jack Clarke leaves the club. He is attracting Premier League interest, and the Northern Echo have reported that the Black Cats would want in excess of £20 million for Clarke.

Aravena's ability to play as a number nine could also be vitally important to Sunderland. Summer signing Nazariy Rusyn has impressed in recent weeks, but he, and the other centre forwards that the club have signed this season, are yet to get off the mark.

Having another potential option could make life much easier for Tony Mowbray, especially if the Chilean were to carry on his impressive form.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Why Sunderland's recruitment strategy works so well

In recent years, as the requirements for title-challenging clubs across Europe has become that teams need to have incredibly deep and talented squads to challenge for major honours, more and more teams have started to use their youth team as a money generator.

In the past, academies were best used for finding cheap ways of improving your squad; that still is the case today. Examples like Arsenal prove that it can still work.

But clubs like Manchester City have made lots of money over recent years by selling off their young talent before they've even made a first team appearance.

This financial opening for bigger clubs allows teams like Sunderland to pick off the best youthful talent available. Recruiting these young players exclusively means the manager now has a team full of impressive graduates from top footballing academies to mold in his image.

Younger players also come with cheaper wages. The Black Cats have a wage bill that is over £100,000 per week cheaper than Sheffield Wednesday's weekly payout to its players, according to Capology.

Finally, one of the most rewarding parts of this recruitment scheme is the profits that Sunderland will be able to make from their best players. Buying a 21-year-old means that if they impress for a season or two, they'll still be a couple of years away from their hypothetical prime when they come to be sold.

This drives the price of sale up even higher, leading to situations like the Clarke one where they may well end up getting over £20 million for a player who has never made a single top-flight career appearance.