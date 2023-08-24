Highlights Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is willing to utilise the young talent at his disposal during the transfer window.

The team's recent victory against Rotherham United was attributed to the impressive performance of 17-year-old recruit Jobe Bellingham.

Sunderland have signed several young players this season, with a focus on building a talented and youthful squad for long-term success.

Tony Mowbray wouldn't shy away from utilising the young talent at his disposal as Sunderland get creative in the transfer window.

Sunderland have not exactly started the season in the fashion that they would have hoped for, after finishing in the play-offs places last term.

An opening day defeat to Ipswich Town was a stark reminder of the competitive nature of the Championship - and the potential of the Tractor Boys under Kieran McKenna, of course.

Defeat in the EFL Cup against Crewe Alexandra, meanwhile, compounded a poor start, while defeat on the road to Preston left the side failing to click into gear from the get-go.

Victory against Rotherham United symbolises a new beginning, though, a restart with another 43 league games left to play in the long, old quest for promotion. Credited for such a victory is that of a new 17-year-old recruit looking to take the league by storm.

How is Jobe Bellingham getting on?

A name synonymous with success in recent years, Jobe Bellingham has stolen the headlines in his own right with a big move to Sunderland this summer from Birmingham City.

A breakthrough year last season, making 22 Championship appearances for Blues, the teenager registered his first Championship goals against the Millers last weekend, leading by example in this youthful Sunderland side.

The new No.7 at Sunderland, faith has been placed in the midfield straight from the off, scoring twice to come from behind and beat Rotherham 2-1.

A pinpoint header from close range was topped off by a composed, curling finish past the keeper from inside the area in what was a performance well beyond his years, showing no signs of faltering on the big stage.

While it is far from his first rodeo, Mowbray placing trust in his young players has reaped its rewards once more and will be hoping for similar results from this talented squad going forward.

What young players have Sunderland signed this season?

The signing of Bellingham is not a one-off for Sunderland and certainly not a rash one at that.

Of the Black Cats' eight summer signings so far, seven are 23 or under, three of whom are still teenagers.

Sunderland have brought in players in all positions too: Nathan Bishop providing competition in between the sticks for 23-year-old Anthony Patterson, while Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt are new exciting options to the backline.

Further up the field, attacking duo Eliezer Mayenda and Luís Semedo bolster the forward options, with the Black Cats known to be keen to add to their youthful roster in the final week of the window.

Will Sunderland be successful with this approach?

The reality is unknown but it is set to be an intriguing one. A focus on young talent is not one Sunderland have not suddenly adopted this season either, with several academy graduates now regulars in the starting eleven.

In their opening three matches, the Black Cats have fielded the youngest starting eleven in every gameweek so far, including an average age of 22.6 against Ipswich Town.

This was exactly the same as last year when they routinely boasted the youngest squad in the division. A play-off finish is the perfect indicator that such an approach is working so far.

That is not to say experience is not important, however, with the likes of Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and, now, Bradley Dack needed to lead their teammates through the course of the season and often grind out results, such is the nature of the Championship.

While it is too early to say this team is equipped for another play-off finish, in what is expected to be a hotly-contested league this year, it is certainly planning for the long-term success and security of the club, which was nothing more than a mere afterthought just a few years ago.

Gone are the days of over-the-hill players and mercenaries looking for a big pay day. Instead, they are now blessed with a structured, well-oiled set-up on and off the pitch.

Success will not be a given this season but, it is certainly shaping up to be an exciting year at the Stadium of Light if Bellingham and co. continue to shine, and who knows where that could lead them.