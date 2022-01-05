New Sunderland recruit speaks out after transfer confirmed

Trai Hume has revealed his delight after he signed a long-term contract as Sunderland’s latest signing.

The 19-year-old right-back, who can also play in midfield, was considered one of the brightest talents in Northern Ireland after enjoying a fantastic season with top-flight league leaders Linfield this season.

Such form caught the eye, with the Black Cats winning the race for Hume’s signature as they confirmed he had signed a four-and-a-half year deal at the Stadium of Light.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the teenager shared his emotions after finalising the transfer.

“It feels amazing to be here at this massive club and I can’t wait to get out there in front of the fans with my new team-mates. I came to the Sheffield Wednesday match and it was absolutely bouncing – I loved every second of it.

“I’ve played over 50 games in the Irish league and I think that will help me settle in, but this is the right time for me to test myself in a new environment and this is the right club. Sunderland are aiming for bigger and better things and I can’t wait to get going.”

The verdict

This is a very exciting signing from Sunderland as Hume has plenty of talent and he arrives hungry and eager to prove himself.

The fans will love his comments here as it shows that he is keen to be a part of what Lee Johnson is building and he will want to be a key player for the club in the years to come.

Of course, there has to be patience with Hume initially, but this could turn out to be a shrewd signing from the Wearside outfit.

