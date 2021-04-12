New suitor emerges for in-demand Sunderland and Peterborough duo

Russian club CSKA Moscow appear to have joined the race for Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke and Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris after reportedly sending scouts to watch them recently.

The duo are the top scorers in League One this term, with Wyke finding the net 22 times this term and Clarke-Harris scoring 27.

The two third-tier marksmen met on Easter Monday as Sunderland and the Posh played out a 1-1 draw but while there were no supporters present, there was certainly an audience of sorts.

According to the Daily Mail, CSKA Moscow scouts were at the game to run the rule over Wyke and Clarke-Harris.

It is understood that EFL clubs will welcome interest from Russia given Premier League sides could be cash-strapped in the upcoming window.

Wyke is out of contract in the summer and it seems he’s unlikely to be short of suitors at that point, with Middlesbrough also understood to be keen on the powerful forward.

Clarke-Harris has been linked with a move north of the border, with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers said to be monitoring the Posh striker.

The Verdict

Both League One clubs may face a battle to keep hold of their star forwards this summer after their impressive 2020/21 campaigns.

Peterborough are in far stronger a negotiating a position as Clarke-Harris still has three and a half years left on his current deal, so this reported interest in Wyke may be something of a concern for Sunderland.

The Black Cats number nine is still yet to pen a contract extension and can walk away in the summer for free, something that is likely to make him even more attractive to other clubs.

You’d expect there will be more sides watching the duo before the end of the season.