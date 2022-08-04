“New style of play” – Cardiff City fan pundit gives verdict on the standout players from Saturday’s win v Norwich City

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a disappointing season last year that saw them finish 18th in the league, Cardiff City have been hard at work this summer in the attempt to create a side that can push further up the league.

Manager Steve Morison has made a staggering number of signings this summer which he put to the test on Saturday as the Bluebirds kicked off their season against newly relegated side Norwich City.

Cardiff were the side to come out on top as new signing Romaine Sawyers scored the only goal of the game in the 49th minute.

With Norwich favourites for promotion this year, this will have been just the start that Morison wanted for his side and with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey which of the new signings stood out.

He said: “The game against Norwich on Saturday saw a quite rounded team performance, a lot of standouts, really showed their worth and showed why Cardiff were interested in them.

“Starting off with Sawyers who got the goal, whether he meant it or not, a well taken goal and a good performance from him, real good creativity in the midfield, really helps to open up space and again a signing I think that’s going to be very good for us going forward.

“Jamilu Collins at left-back was another exceptional player. Man of the match performance and really didn’t look like someone making their debut in English football, really assured and confident performance from him.

“Cedric Kipre, on loan from West Brom, watching him play that game you’d wonder why they let him go. A real rock at the back, playing the ball out from the back well and really actually helping Cardiff to push forward. He would often beat his man and find players in space.

“Another mention to Ryan Allsop in goal who has a comfortable game, never looked like he was going to make a mistake and again seeing someone on the ball playing out from the defence that well really helps to assure and push Morison’s new tactics and new style of play that Cardiff haven’t seen in a while.”

25 questions about Cardiff City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 In the club's 3-2 defeat to Blackpool in the Championship play-off final in 2009/10, who started in goal? Tom Heaton Nicky Weaver David Marshall Paul Rachubka

The Verdict:

Cardiff will no doubt have had some nerves when they first saw they were opening the season with a game against Norwich City who are favourites to go back up.

However, this was a massive result for them and a perfect way to start the new season especially given the amount of new signings at the club, it was almost a way to signal a new era.

Of course, it’s a long season but off this game it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bluebirds have a much better campaign than they did last year.

Given Ben was able to name so many standouts from the new additions in the squad, it sounds like a promising time ahead for Morison’s side.