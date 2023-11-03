Highlights QPR is currently struggling in the Championship with a poor defensive record and a lack of goals, leaving new boss Marti Cifuentes with a lot of work to do.

It's been a season to forget so far for Queens Park Rangers, but things may be about to turn a corner with new boss Marti Cifuentes taking over.

The R's sit 23rd in the Championship with the worst defensive record in terms of goals conceded in the Championship.

Goals have also dried up for the R's with Lyndon Dykes struggling for form leaving the new man in charge with work to be done.

Added to that, QPR have not won a game since 2nd September when they beat Middlesbrough thanks to goals from Andre Dozzell and Jack Colback.

Since then, it seems to be a pattern of defeat after defeat bringing misery to Loftus Road.

QPR's summer signings. as per Transfermarket Player Name Signed from Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent Reggie Canon Free Agent Permanent

The January window cannot come sooner for QPR and new boss Cifuentes with reinforcements and key players to help them stay in the Championship.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at what could be a dream January transfer window for the R's.

Defensive reinforcements

Defensively, QPR have struggled - conceding the most goals in the Championship so far with 26.

That makes you think that defensive reinforcements are needed to give the R's more security at the back and make them more solid.

According to reports, QPR were interested in Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth who eventually joined Norwich City later in the window.

Whilst losing the battle over Batth would have been a disappointment for QPR in summer, you wonder whether the new boss could look to bring over players from former club Hammarby.

Potentially Cifuentes could be looking to bring in Nathan Adjei or Edvin Kurtulus from his old club and bring them into the Championship.

Both played a prominent role for the Spaniard in his time in Sweden and that avenue could be something that he looks to explore.

Keep hold of Ilias Chair

Ilias Chair is a key player for the R's but could also bring some much-needed cash in for January.

Chair was linked with a move away to Leicester City in the summer and this interest could be reignited over January

The Moroccan international is the creative spark in this QPR side and his role is vital within the team, so the price for him would be high as QPR rate him so highly.

But equally keeping Chair around will likely boost their survival hopes and with his talents could push them up the table.

Will QPR sign a striker?

Scoring goals has also been a problem for QPR this season, with both centre-forward options in Lyndon Dykes and youngster Sinclair Armstrong only scoring one each in the Championship.

Former R's man Chris Martin was linked with a move back to Rangers after they released him in the summer but they opted to invest that money elsewhere in Paul Smyth from Leyton Orient.

With Dykes and Armstrong struggling for goals the need for a new front-man is evident to challenge both and hopefully get QPR firing up the table.