Highlights Joe Lumley joined the club following the end of his contract at Middlesbrough this summer.

He is currently behind Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy in the pecking order.

Lumley is yet to make a competitive appearance for Southampton and may be regretting joining the club if he doesn't start getting regular playing time soon.

Southampton strengthened quite a few positions during the summer transfer window.

And this was much-needed, especially in midfield with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia sealing big-money moves to West Ham United and Chelsea.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

One position that perhaps shouldn't have been a big priority was their goalkeeping department, with Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy remaining at the club beyond the end of the previous window.

With the former only likely to grow into a better keeper in the coming years and the latter having plenty of experience under his belt at the top level, it could be argued that a senior third-choice keeper wasn't needed, especially with the Saints needing to adapt to the financial conditions of the Championship.

But with Mateusz Lis being sent out on loan to Turkey and Willy Caballero retiring and subsequently linking up with Leicester City as part of their coaching staff, Russell Martin and/or Jason Wilcox obviously felt they needed another addition in this area.

And in fairness, the south-coast side knew they had the license to make an addition in this department financially, with Tino Livramento leaving for Newcastle United a day after Joe Lumley's arrival at St Mary's.

How has Joe Lumley got on at Southampton?

Lumley didn't cost anything, with the stopper being released on the expiration of his contract at Middlesbrough in the summer, having failed to impress enough at his former loan side Reading to earn another deal at the Riverside.

He didn't disgrace himself at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - but may have been surprised that he was able to earn a move to a Championship promotion competitor after being relegated from the same division with the Royals.

With Bazunu and McCarthy at the club, perhaps it's no surprise that Lumley hasn't made a single competitive appearance at St Mary's so far, being on the bench on a few occasions but failing to get any first-team football under his belt with the two preferred keepers managing to keep themselves fit.

Will Joe Lumley be regretting joining Southampton?

Lumley probably signed up knowing he would face an uphill battle in his quest to secure first-team football - but he may have been expecting to appear in some cup games.

He may not have been expecting McCarthy to remain at the club considering the 33-year-old was linked with moves to Crystal Palace and Everton during the summer window.

And even if he did expect McCarthy to stay put, he may have envisaged sharing cup games with the former England international.

Unfortunately for them, the Saints were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round by Gillingham, potentially a key reason why Lumley is yet to make an appearance.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

He only signed a one-year contract and is probably earning a decent amount of money on the south coast - but at 28 - he will be wanting to win as much first-team football as possible.

After getting another taste of being a consistent first-choice option in Berkshire last term, the fact he is yet to secure a single minute of competitive football at this stage will disappoint him.

And it would be difficult to see him starting regularly anytime soon with Martin retaining faith in Bazunu. This retention of faith makes sense considering the Republic of Ireland international can develop and be sold on for a decent amount in the future if he plays enough now.

If Lumley fails to start regularly soon, this season will be seen as a wasted year in his career. He may have the chance to train with some top-quality keepers, but nothing beats getting out on the pitch and playing competitive games.