New signings start: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Cheltenham

After an exciting summer in the transfer market, the start of the season on the pitch has been something of anti-climax for Ipswich Town.

Given the amount of squad turnover over the last few months, the slow start made by Paul Cook is perhaps no huge surprise but supporters will have been hoping for much more.

The Tractor Boys are yet to win in 2021/22, having drawn their League One opener, lost to Newport County in the EFL Cup, and then suffered defeat at the hands of Burton Albion on the weekend.

A trip to face newly-promoted Cheltenham Town should provide Cook’s side with an opportunity to get more points on the board but Michael Duff’s men are not going to make it easy for them.

Here’s the XI we expect the Ipswich boss to name against the Robins…

Summer arrival Václav Hladky hasn’t had the easiest of starts to life at Portman Road but you feel he will come good and should start tomorrow.

Cook has kept tight-lipped on the fitness of George Edmundson but Toto Nsiala has been struggling with a hamstring issue and the Ipswich boss has confirmed that new signing Cameron Burgess will start tomorrow.

That’s likely to be alongside Luke Woolfenden, with Kane Vincent-Young and Matt Penney at full-back.

Corry Evans and Rekeem Harper are starting to build a strong partnership in central midfield and should reprise their roles but ahead of them Cook has some decisions to make.

Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns, Sone Aluko, and James Norwood are all sidelined with injury but given the business they’ve done this summer, the Tractor Boys are hardly short of options.

Louie Barry has started the last two games but the 18-year-old may be rested for the game at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium tomorrow, so we could see Macauley Bonne back in the number 10 role.

Recent signing Kyle Edwards’ cameo from the bench was one of the real positives in the defeat to Burton Albion, which could see him start on the right against Cheltenham with Scott Fraser on the left.

Up top, Joe Pigott appears to be Cook’s preferred number nine and given the injuries they have looks set to start once again.