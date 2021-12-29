New signings from Sheffield United and Turkey: The latest Hull City transfer talking points

Hull City find themselves 19th in the Championship table heading into 2022.

The Tigers ended 2021 on a sour note. Their last league games of the year saw them embark on a three game winless run, with two draws against Reading and Bristol City, before losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest the week before Christmas.

Things got worse for Hull as their Boxing Day fixture against Blackburn Rovers was postponed by the club just two hours before kickoff.

Head coach Grant McCann tested positive for Covid-19 days before the game. Assistant Cliff Byrne later declared that members of the first-team squad were also unavailable for selection having provided positive tests as well.

This also had the knock-on effect of their fixture with Sheffield United also being postponed.

Hull are next set to play on January 1 away to Blackpool.

But, until then, here are two transfer talking points ahead of the window opening next week…

Hull go back in for Slater

Regan Slater has been linked with a move from Sheffield United to Hull this January, via Hull Live.

Hull were linked with a move for the midfielder last Summer, following a successful loan spell the previous season. The player’s move to the club, however, collapsed on transfer deadline day when the club’s hierarchy tried to renegotiate the deal.

The club have been unable to pay a fee for the player owing to a deal struck with the EFL over a loan the club received during their time in League One, but once the takeover of the club is completed by Acun Ilicali.

Preston North End and Rotherham have also been linked with a move for Slater.

Links with Turkish midfielder

Hull City have also been linked with a move for Emirhan Aydoğan, according to the TFF First League.

The midfielder, 24, has also been linked with a move to Gaziantep FK. Aydoğan was also linked with the club earlier this month by Bursa TV and Hull Live.

Aydoğan has spent his career with Bursaspor, but has had loan spells with Bandirmaspor, Yeşil Bursa SK and İnegölspor over the years.

He was handed his first team debut against Osmanlispor in 2016 and has gone on to make 73 appearances with the club, scoring 12 goals and earning five assists.