New signings feature: One winner and one loser at Huddersfield Town so far this season

Huddersfield Town are enduring a tough start to the Championship season.

Replicating last year’s third place finish and play-off final appearance was always going to be a tough ask, particularly with Carlos Corberan going and Danny Schofield stepping up into the head coach’s role.

However, Schofield’s side are currently sitting 23rd in the division. They’ve won only once, drawn another game and lost five of the seven they’ve played.

It’s been a tough watch and things will have to turn around fairly quickly if Huddersfield are to free themselves of a slog of a season.

There’s no point denying that the negatives have outweighed the positives in 2022/23, yet there have been a couple of glimmers of hope for the Terriers.

As we look back on the opening seven fixtures, we identify one winner and one loser so far:

Winner: Yuta Nakayama

After becoming a free agent upon leaving PEC Zwolle, Huddersfield secured the service of Nakayama in mid-July.

The Japan international is already looking like a cult-hero in Huddersfield colours and has been one of the positives during this tough start.

Nakayama’s header opened the scoring in Town’s 3-1 win over Stoke City last month, on an afternoon where the defender’s popularity really started to grow.

He should’ve had a second goal to his name in last Sunday’s defeat to Blackpool, but technology failing denied him that.

The other stats have been good too, with Nakayama averaging 6.21 interceptions, 11.68 recoveries and 3.47 clearances per 90 (Wyscout). He’s progressive and accurate in possession, too, as only 19 of his 234 passes have been backwards, with an overall pass success of 84.6%.

As per whoscored.com’s ratings, he’s been Town’s best outfield player this season with an average rating of 6.79 from 10, falling narrowly behind Lee Nicholls (7/10) overall.

Loser: Will Boyle

Like Nakayama, Boyle was a free agent picked up by Huddersfield during the summer. The 27-year-old returning to the John Smith’s Stadium, where his career began, was a nod to replacing the released Naby Sarr as the club’s senior left centre-back cover.

Despite arriving with the type of profile that suggested squad player, minutes have still been hard to come by for Boyle.

He managed 90 in a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Preston North End in the EFL Cup, failing to play his way into Schofield’s plans for the Championship. In the league, Boyle has managed 23 minutes from three cameo appearances. One of those outings was in the 2-2 draw with West Brom, where a misjudged challenge on Karlan Grant should’ve resulted in a penalty and a chance for the Baggies to win 3-2.

Come the end of the transfer window, there was even the suggestion from Alan Nixon that Boyle could be made available for a move. That never materialised and the centre-back will now be focusing on making a better impact on a struggling side when he gets his chance.

