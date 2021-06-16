27 y/o departs? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Bristol City in the next few weeks

This looks like a big summer for Bristol City, with Nigel Pearson taking on his first transfer window in charge and new CEO Richard Gould in place.

There’s been nothing to report in terms of new signings or player sales just yet but that could all change soon.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined two transfer developments we could see emerge at Ashton Gate in the next few weeks…

The arrivals of Matty James and Andy King are confirmed

Despite seeing a large chunk of the senior squad leave already this summer, it’s been a pretty quiet summer in terms of new arrivals – silent, in fact, if you don’t count Andreas Weimann’s contract announcement.

That could all be about to change, however, as it seems as though Pearson is close to two Leicester City reunions.

According to Football Insider, the Robins are in closing in on the signing of both Matty James and Andy King.

The South West club are said to be in advanced talks with the duo and are confident of signing both free agents.

It is understood that both signings could be finalised and confirmed around the same time.

Dan Bentley departs

The prospect of losing their number one and reigning Player of the Season may well be a scary thought for many in the City fanbase but it could be something they need to prepare themselves for.

Southampton are understood to have been scouting Dan Bentley in 2020/21 as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation this summer and they could soon be in need of some fresh cover and competition for Alex McCarthy.

Angus Gunn is reportedly close to joining Norwich City in a move worth up to £10 million, while with Fraser Forster entering the final year of his contract it seems like the right time to try and cash in.

That could all mean that Southampton come calling for Bentley soon and given Pearson’s limited budget, the fact selling key assets is part of the Robins’ business plan, and that they have Max O’Leary waiting to replace him, it does seem likely a deal could be agreed.