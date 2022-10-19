New signing features: One winner and one loser at Millwall so far this season

They took a bit of time to get going but after ending their long wait for an away win on Saturday, Millwall will feel they’re finding their feet at just the right time.

The Championship looks likely to be wide open this term and the Lions are certainly in the mix right now.

Gary Rowett has drawn criticism at times but a change in formation recently has helped them get things back on track as they eye a top-six finish in 2022/23.

With Millwall four points back from the top six after 14 games, we’ve highlighted one winner and one loser from the season so far…

WINNER: Zian Flemming

Arriving in a new league and being tasked with the sizable job of replacing former talisman Jed Wallace was never going to be easy but Zian Flemming has already emerged as a clear fan favourite at The Den.

The attacker took a little bit of time to settle but looks to have found his feet now – having scored five goals in his last five games as he’s established himself as Millwall’s new go-to guy.

Flemming’s antics on the training pitch has had his coach and teammates waxing lyrical as well, hinting that there is even more to come from the Dutchman.

Being a club-record signing is a lot of pressure but the 24-year-old has made a strong start to life in South Bermondsey and is starting to look like he’s worth every penny.

LOSER: Bart Bialkowski

Ahead of the season, few will have seen Bart Bialkowski losing possession of the number one shirt but that’s exactly what has happened.

The Polish goalkeeper made 146 consecutive Championship starts for Millwall and has been a reliable figure since joining the club in 2019 – winning back-to-back Player of the Season awards – but Rowett felt he needed to shuffle the pack as he sought to kick-start their season and threw George Long in against Blackpool.

That was back in mid-September and Bialkowski has not been able to reclaim his place in the starting XI since.

The 35-year-old will likely be frustrated and desperate to fight his way back into contention but doing so will likely require Long to slip up.