New Sheffield Wednesday signing speaks out after sealing move from Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday summer signing Lewis Wing has spoken out after joining on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, claiming he’s “ready for a big season ahead”.

Issues over unpaid wages hampered Darren Moore’s preparations for the new season earlier in the summer but things have picked up recently as the Owls look to build a squad capable of bouncing straight back up to the second tier.

Wing’s arrival means Moore has added yet more Championship-level talent to his squad ahead of the start of the League One season and should bolster his options in midfield.

The 26-year-old certainly seems to be ready to impress and took to Instagram earlier today to speak out after joining the Owls.

Wing fought his way into the Middlesbrough side in 2018/19 before becoming a regular fixture the following season – featuring 40 times in the Championship while scoring seven times and added two assists from midfield.

However, last season saw his fortunes change at the Riverside as after falling out of favour he was sent out on loan to Rotherham United, and this term Wednesday are the latest side that look to benefit from Boro’s stance on the 26-year-old.

The Verdict

The signing of Wing was an absolute coup for Wednesday and it seems he’s hungry to prove Boro they were wrong to send him out on loan.

The 26-year-old is certainly a Championship-quality midfielder and it would be no surprise to see him flourish following the step down to League One.

Adding him was a fantastic bit of business and you wonder whether the prospect of working with a well respected coach like Moore played a part in the move.