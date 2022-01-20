New Sheffield Wednesday signing reveals why he joined the club

Jordan Storey has explained why he made the switch from Preston North End to Sheffield Wednesday this January.

Storey, 24, joined the Owls this week and is in line to make his debut against Oxford United this weekend in a crucial promotion chase clash.

Ahead of his potential debut, Storey claimed that Darren Moore played a crucial role in his decision to join the club.

“I’ve spoken to the gaffer who has told me the plans and how I will fit in, we’ve had really good conversations and I am raring to go,” said Storey, via the club’s official website.

“I like his ideas, his enthusiasm and what he wants from me and for the club to achieve in the coming months. That sold it to me.”

The centre back became Wednesday’s first new signing of the month. Storey spent four seasons at Deepdale before making the move to his new club.

Storey has left Preston with the club 14th in the Championship. In his time there he made 83 appearances, scoring twice.

He featured 17 times for the side in the second division so far this season, but he has now opted to move down to League One with Wednesday.

Moore’s side are currently eighth in the table, with this weekend’s opponents Oxford directly above them in the table.

Wednesday are three points behind Oxford going into the game on January 22, with Plymouth Argyle also three points ahead in sixth.

The Verdict

Moore’s salesmanship sealed the deal with Storey, which is a great signal for the manager’s man management skills.

Wednesday have had their ups and downs this season, but securing their first signing of the window is a good next step.

Storey is a good addition to the side, with plenty of experience in the Championship that he can bring to the side as it fights for promotion.

Wednesday will be hoping that Storey is the first of a few incomings this month, as reinforcements are needed.