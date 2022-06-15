New Sheffield Wednesday signing pens message to Owls supporters

New Sheffield Wednesday signing Ben Heneghan has taken to Twitter to send a message to Owls fans – claiming he’s “delighted to have signed for this massive club” and “can’t wait to get started”.

Wednesday suffered defeat to Sunderland in the 2021/22 play-offs and are now preparing for another promotion push in League One.

The Owls have snapped up the centre-back, whose contract with AFC Wimbledon is set to expire at the end of the month, as Darren Moore looks to strengthen his defensive options.

The 28-year-old’s move to Hillsborough was confirmed yesterday and the defender was quick to share how excited he was to be joining the Yorkshire club via Twitter.

Delighted to have signed for this Massive club! Can’t wait to get started! Let’s have a successful season!! 🦉 #swfc https://t.co/mDWsi1l6aH — Benjamin Heneghan (@BenHeneghan) June 14, 2022

Heneghan has featured 71 times in his two years at Wimbledon and has more than 130 appearances at League One level – having impressed while on loan at Blackpool from Sheffield United previously.

The defender is a product of the Everton and Stoke City academies but began his senior career in non-league football before working his way up to the third tier.

More central defensive reinforcements are likely to follow as Wednesday have confirmed that Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley will be released this summer while Lewis Gibson and Jordan Storey have both returned to their parent clubs.

The Verdict

Signing Heneghan looks like a shrewd move, as the Owls have found themselves a hard-working defender and one that will be hungry to prove himself at a historic club like Wednesday.

His comments after joining highlight how excited he is to be part of Moore’s squad at Hillsborough and those are the sort of players that the Owls need – players that want to be there – if they’re to get back to the Championship.

A physical defender that has shown leadership qualities with the Dons, Heneghan should slot into Wednesday’s back three alongside Dom Iorfa and whoever else joins this summer.

It’s not the most glamourous of signings but it’s a practical and pragmatic one.