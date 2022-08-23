New Sheffield Wednesday signing pens heartfelt message to Hull supporters

Mallik Wilks has penned a message to Hull City fans after leaving the Championship club to join Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

Wednesday have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old for much of the summer but the League One side confirmed on Monday that the attacker had signed from Hull for an undisclosed fee.

Wilks took to Twitter soon after his move was announced to send a message to Hull supporters and thank the club for his enjoyable three-year spell.

❤️❤️❤️ thank you for the last 3 years it’s been a blast will always be a special place ❤️❤️ https://t.co/MCGC2F39GI — Mallik Wilks (@MallikWilks) August 22, 2022

The forward joined the Tigers on loan from Barnsley in January 2020 before signing a permanent deal that summer.

Wilks played a starring role to help the club win the League One title and secure promotion back to the Championship in 2020/21 – scoring 19 times and providing eight assists in 44 appearances – but, due to injuries and a change in the dugout, he has struggled to make much of an impact since.

The Owls will hope that their 10th signing of the summer, who will wear the number seven shirt at Hillsborough, can help them return to the second tier as well.

The Verdict

Though he’s fallen down the pecking order since their return to the Championship, Wilks’ performances in the 2020/21 promotion-winning season will mean he leaves the MKM Stadium as a popular figure.

His heartfelt message via Twitter will be well received by the Tigers faithful – though a few of them may question why he was keen to leave.

As we saw with the double swoop for Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith, Wednesday have significant pulling power despite being a League One side while it seems Wilks felt the move was the best thing for his career at this time.

He will prove a phenomenal bit of business if he can fire them back to the Championship.