New Sheffield Wednesday recruit explains how he learnt from legendary Premier League figure

Sheffield Wednesday’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has revealed that he models his game on Yaya Toure as he looks to make a mark at Hillsborough.

The youngster had come through the ranks at Manchester City but decided to leave in search of first-team football this summer and the Owls won the race for his signature.

However, Dele-Bashiru learnt a lot whilst at City, watching on as they won many domestic trophies over the years.

And, one player stood out for the 19-year-old, as he explained to the club’s media that he tries to copy Toure after watching the former Ivory Coast international close up in the past.

“I would say that my biggest role model would be Yaya Toure. I loved the way he used to play at City, definitely a City legend. He runs box-to-box, he is good on the ball, off the ball and he liked taking shots, so I would say that I model my game around him.”

The teenager will hope to impress in pre-season as he looks to force his way into Garry Monk’s XI for the new campaign.

The verdict

Toure is a Premier League legend, so Dele-Bashiru will have learnt a lot from him when coming through the academy with Manchester City and it will have helped the youngster considerably.

Of course, he has plenty of work to do to get even close to the level the ex-Barcelona man reached but these comments show the midfielder has confidence in his own ability and he is also giving fans an insight into what type of player he is.

It’s sure to have excited the support and it will now be down to Dele-Bashiru to back it up on the pitch in the coming weeks and next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.