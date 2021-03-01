New Sheffield Wednesday figure sends message after club announcement

Paul Williams has revealed how pleased he is to have been named as the Sheffield Wednesday first-team coach.

Delighted to be joining the @swfc backroom staff. Looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead, and working hard on the journey too. Thank you for your positive messages👍🏾⚽️ https://t.co/BagBwVt5iI — Paul Williams (@PaulWillow4) March 1, 2021

It was confirmed this morning that Darren Moore had decided to leave Doncaster Rovers for the top job at Hillsborough, as he looks to keep the Owls in the Championship this season.

Shortly after that, another announcement followed, with the club detailing that Moore had brought Jamie Smith in as his assistant, with Moore the new first-team coach.

And, the latter took to Twitter to send a message to the fans.

“Delighted to be joining the @swfc backroom staff. Looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead, and working hard on the journey too.”

Williams arrives at Hillsborough with a host of experience in the game, which includes working in youth roles at Wolves and Southampton. As well as that, he has held senior coaching positions with Brentford, Swansea and Nottingham Forest, with the latter appointing him as caretaker back in 2016.

The former Coventry City player was working with Moore today in what was the first training session for the new regime.

The verdict

This shows what landing a role with Wednesday means to Williams, and it’s nice for the fans to be able to interact with him on Twitter.

Given his experience over the years, this seems like a very shrewd appointment, particularly as Williams was at West Brom when Moore was there in the past.

Now, the coach will be desperate to get down to work with the new boss, and they will already be focusing on getting three points from the huge clash with Rotherham in the week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.