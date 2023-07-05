New Sheffield Wednesday head coach Xisco Munoz has revealed some of the conversations had between himself and Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri in the process that eventually landed him in the Hillsborough dugout.

With the news coming out of left-field on Tuesday evening, the appointment still gives Wednesday fans a lot to be positive about, installing a manager with recent pedigree at this level after guiding Watford to the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign.

Munoz is keen to quickly repay the faith put in himself by Chansiri in a bid to re-establish Wednesday in the Championship after 2 years in the third tier.

What has Xisco Munoz had to say after landing the Wednesday job?

In his first interview with the club, the 42-year-old spoke on its official website about the main attractions of working for Sheffield Wednesday, as well as what he inherits after meeting the current crop of players for the first time.

"It's a pleasure to be here because, for me, it is one of the big clubs in the history of English football. It has got massive fans and we have got a big support.

"I think this season we have an amazing Championship. I'm very happy and we will try to give our best. , Munoz continued.

"I know we need to give them (the fans) good things on the pitch and that is always important when you have massive fans.

"Connection" with Chansiri

Munoz also discussed his relationship with Chansiri, describing it as a "pleasure" due to the Thai's positive outlook on Wednesday.

"For me, it is a pleasure to meet with the president. He will always try to give me positive things from the first meeting to the last.

"We have a good connection. I'm very happy and I will try to give my best and so will the staff for the confidence he has given us."

In Munoz's first press conference this afternoon as per the Sheffield Star, Chansiri has been quick to give compliments back to Munoz, and in the meantime looking to silence any critics for his decision.

"Xisco is ambitious, hungry and also plays attacking football. I took a few days to choose, looked at the strengths... We had many apply. I think he’s the best choice at the moment. Some people said I choose the cheap choice, but if that was the case I could’ve done it quicker... I think he’s going to improve our team for the future.

What is in store for the new head coach?

The Spaniard also highlighted how important it is that he and his new staff establish a quick connection with the players if they are able to achieve the in-house targets he will set them across pre-season.

"I always try to enjoy my job. One of the things that I think is important is I try to give better solutions for the players.

"We have very good things for the players and we try to give those ideas. It is important when you play football every day that you come with positive things.

"The most important thing is we have an important goal and to start building the team and try and do good things.

"When I met with the players, I feel like they had positive things. They enjoy and they smile. There was a good connection with them on the first day."

Will Xisco Munoz succeed at Hillsborough?

Despite entering a club in completely different circumstances to what he inherited at Watford, Munoz's ambitions match that of the club which is a positive step.

In his stint at Watford, Munoz was also able to improve performances in a short-term period before being harshly dismissed, and given time he could prove to be a smart choice in Wednesday's attempt to move forward.

The main challenge now facing the Spaniard is to mould a squad into his attacking style of play, as well as adding to it with the season opener against Southampton now less than a month away.